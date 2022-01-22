Rock Ridge reigns supreme at home meet

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge wrestling team may have been slightly undermanned Thursday night in their triangular meet with Ashland and Pine City, but that didn’t stop them from going 2-0 on the night in front of their home crowd.

In their opener, the Wolverines defeated the Oredockers convincingly 66-18 before sneaking by the Dragons in their second match 42-35.

Against Ashland, Rock Ridge picked up an easy 18 points to start off with Gage Benz (106), Jake Neari (113) and Asher Hedblom (120) all winning by forfeit. In the first match wrestled, Rock Ridge’s Jackson Kendall faced off with the Oredockers’ Austin Defoe at 126. Defore grabbed an early lead in the first and held on to it throughout the second before picking up a pin just nine seconds into the third period to get Ashland on the board.

At 132, Rock Ridge’s Colton Gallus squared up against Ashland’s Gage Meierotto and made short work of him, picking up the pin at 24 seconds for another six points for the Wolverines. Jacob Burress followed that up for Rock Ridge at 138, taking on Ashland’s Connor Kaseno. Burress picked up another six for the Wolverines with a pin at 41 seconds to make it 30-6 in favor of the home team.

At 145 pounds, Erik Sundquist got his night started by taking on Jackson Fiamoncini. It was the third pin in a row for Rock Ridge, with Sundquist winning by fall at 1:34 in the first period.

At 152, Gavin Benz got the win for Rock Ridge via forfeit with Damian Tapio then taking on Laken Villaverde at 160. Tapio held the 9-3 advantage after the first period over Villaverde and then finished him off in the second, pinning him just 10 seconds before the horn to pick up another six for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines grabbed two more wins via forfeit with Gavin Glannigan (170) and Kaelan Kimball (182) both winning unopposed. At 195 pounds, Cory Beier took on Ashland’s Maddy Burns and got a quick win against her with a pin at 58 seconds.

That would be the last wrestled match of the contest with Ashland earning wins by forfeit at 220 and 285.

In the last match of the evening, the Wolverines faced off with the Dragons of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson.

Pine City got off to a quick lead over Rock Ridge in the 106 bout with Roman McKinney pinning the Wolverines’ Gage Benz at 3:33. Rock Ridge then tied things up at six with Neari pinning James Noreen in the 113 pound match at just 59 seconds.

The Wolverines got a slight edge in the score column thanks to Asher Hedblom at 120. Hedblom faced off with Braxton Peetz and wrestled to a 4-1 lead after two periods. Hedblom extended the lead in the third and got the win 7-1 to give Rock Ridge three points, 9-6.

Jackson Kendall helped Rock Ridge extend their lead next at 126, picking up a pin on the Dragons’ Frank Betters at the 1:30 mark.

Gallus (132) and Burress (138) both earned wins by forfeit to give the Wolverines 12 more points, 27-6.

That was followed up with Sundquist taking on John Mead at 145. The pair were tied at four after one period with Sundquist getting a 6-4 advantage after two. In the third period, Sundquist maintained his lead and got the 9-6 win for three more points, putting the home team up 30-6.

Gavin Benz took another forfeit at 152 to give the Wolverines another six points.

At 160 pounds, Rock Ridge’s Tristan Peterson faced off with Pine City’s Gavin Rockstroh. Rockstroh found himself up 2-0 after the first and extended his lead to nine, 11-2 after two. Rockstroh got the win by technical fall in the third, 18-3, giving Pine City five points.

At 170, the Wolverines’ Gavin Flannigan took on the Dragons’ Timmy Johnson with Johnson earning the pin at 1:53 for six points for Pine City. Pine City inched closer to Rock Ridge with another win, this time at 182 pounds with Jace Preston pinning Kimball 53 seconds into the second period. With three matches to go, Rock Ridge led Pine City 36-23.

Wrestling at 195 pounds, Rock Ridge’s Cory Beier faced off with Pine City’s Logan Klecki. A win here would secure the match for the Wolverines and Beier did that and more, pinning Klecki at 1:15 in the first period to pick up six points and put the match out of reach for the Dragons, 42-23.

Pine City grabbed six points by forfeit at 220 before Justin Matson earned a win for the Dragons at 285, pinning Rock Ridge’s Ian Luecken at 1:09. The last pin put the final score at 42-35 in favor of the Wolverines.

After the meet, Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said his team wrestled well and had a little bit of luck on their side for getting the win over Pine City with a few wrestlers out due to illness and injury.

“We’re thin,” Benz said. “We’ve got some kids sick and a couple kids hurt and a few of our guys didn’t get to wrestle tonight. It’s no excuse but you have to find a way to beat them and our guys did that. We wrestled well.

“We got beat in some matches and even if you’re getting beat, just try not to give up the pin. Some times we could and other times we couldn’t so that’s another thing to keep working on.”

The match against Pine City was preceded by a parents’ night ceremony as well as performances by the Rock Ridge pep band and pom-poms. With the match having a bit more fanfare than normal, Benz said the team was a little more pumped up than usually.

“They like that. It gets them excited. You don’t get to see the band or the poms here often being wrestlers so having everyone out here with the parents as well was really special. These are their friends and classmates and it’s great to have their support. It really builds on the atmosphere for us.”

Rock Ridge wrestled again on Friday at the Mora quadrangular. Saturday, they’ll be at Tartan for an invitational.