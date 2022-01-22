ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing aims to get back on track against Proctor

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team is on a seven-game losing streak.

The Bluejackets will try to snap that skid today when they host Proctor, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

Hibbing’s last win came on Dec. 11, 2021, against Duluth Denfeld.

Since then, the Bluejackets have lost to Duluth East, Chisholm, International Falls, Grand Rapids, Esko, Cloquet and Superior.

The one common denominator in those losses has been the inability for Hibbing to step up defensively against good opponents.

“We’re finding out that we have to step it up a little bit,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Right now, our defensive team and intensity are lacking communication. That’s leading to a lot of our problems.

“We’ve talked before about giving up offensive rebounds that lead to too many second-chance points. That’s been our Achilles heel so far this year.”

Hanson and his coaching staff have been hammering those points home during practice. Now, the Bluejackets have to go out and execute them on the floor.

“We’re constantly working on talking, communicating, rebounding, just geting used to playing with each other,” Hanson said. “It’s getting halfway through the year, so you can’t say we’re an inexperienced team anymore.

“We have to start to come together as a group, trust one another and play as one team, all 13 of us working together. Whether they’re on the floor or on the sideline, that shouldn’t stop you from talking about where people are.”

Hibbing’s offense has been an issue this season, too. In the Bluejackets last four games, they’ve scored 26, 32, 36 and 23 points.

Hanson needs more than one person stepping up and doing the scoring.

“We’re moving the ball a little bit more offensively,” Hanson said. “We’ve found a few confident scorers, but every team needs to develop that third and fourth option that can reliably put the ball in the hoop.

“Right now, we have two people that can fill it up, but this group has the potential to have four or five people to fill it up.”

The one way to improve on that is to take higher-percentage shots,

“Our biggest thing is we have to attack the basket,” Hanson said. “We settle too much for threes. Everytime when we go to the basket, we can get fouled or make layups. We have to trust that either we’re going to finish strong, or we’re going to get fouled.”

The Rails come into the game with a 9-5 mark. Proctor opened the season with seven-straight wins, but now, they’ve lost four-of-their-last-five games.

“They play hard. They play in-your-face,” Hanson said. “They will get up-and-down, and they will rebound. They’ve got a good group this year, so we have to come out ready to match them and their intensity.

“They will be coming in fired up to play us.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Blazing start pushes Proctor past Hibbing

HIBBING — For one half, the Proctor High School girls basketball team executed everything they did to perfection. That’s all it took, as the Rails opened the first half on a 13-0 run, then cruised to a 54-37 victory over Hibbing Saturday at the high school gymnasium. Proctor converted on its opportunities, while the Bluejackets struggled from the floor, getting their first point at 10:53, then their first basket just...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing girls five hits the road for Hermantown showdown

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School girls basketball team wants to snap their losing streak, then a fast start is mandatory. The Bluejackets went almost eight minutes on Saturday without a point against Proctor, and they found themselves in a hole they couldn’t get out of. Hibbing can’t let that happen today when they travel to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7:15 p.m. contest. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets prepare for familiar foe in Warriors

HIBBING — In his four previous seasons as coach of the Hibbing High School wrestling team, Ray Pierce has yet to beat Deer River in a dual meet. The Bluejacket mentor is hoping year No. 5 is the meal ticket. Hibbing was supposed to be hosting a triangular meet with the Warriors and Rock Ridge, but the Wolverines won’t be able to make it to town, so the Bluejackets will...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing returns to action healthy and ready to roll

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School boys basketball team played, they beat Duluth Denfeld just after the New Year. In that game, Ayden McDonald missed the contest with an injured ankle, and his timeline for a return was uncertain. A day later, the Bluejackets had a positive COVID test, then two more players tested positive, so the program was shut down. ...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proctor, MN
Basketball
Hibbing, MN
Education
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Hibbing, MN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Proctor, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Proctor, MN
Sports
City
Esko, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
Proctor, MN
Education
City
International Falls, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mavec reaches 1,000 in Bears' loss to Como Park

ST. PAUL — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec hit a big milestone Saturday afternoon, eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark in the team’s contest with St. Paul Como Park. The Bears ultimately lost to the Cougars 65-45. Como Park led at the half 37-24 with Amir Plair and Mason Aarness leading the way with points each. Will Bittmann led the Bears at the break with 12. Mavec finished the game with 12...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Tigers set for another tough game against Grizzlies

CHERRY — So far this season, the Cherry High School boys basketball team has notched wins against Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, South Ridge and Ely. All of those teams are in the top half of Section 7A. The Tigers can add another notch to their belt today when they travel to Cook to take on North Woods, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ...
HIGH SCHOOL
Mesabi Tribune

A noteworthy milestone

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Gornick of Chisholm. He passed away recently. Mr. Gornick served in the Minnesota National Guard (Company C). He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the first Cavalry Division in Korea. Mr. Gornick was wounded and spent three months in a hospital. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart,...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
255
Followers
392
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy