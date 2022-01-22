Hibbing aims to get back on track against Proctor

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team is on a seven-game losing streak.

The Bluejackets will try to snap that skid today when they host Proctor, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

Hibbing’s last win came on Dec. 11, 2021, against Duluth Denfeld.

Since then, the Bluejackets have lost to Duluth East, Chisholm, International Falls, Grand Rapids, Esko, Cloquet and Superior.

The one common denominator in those losses has been the inability for Hibbing to step up defensively against good opponents.

“We’re finding out that we have to step it up a little bit,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Right now, our defensive team and intensity are lacking communication. That’s leading to a lot of our problems.

“We’ve talked before about giving up offensive rebounds that lead to too many second-chance points. That’s been our Achilles heel so far this year.”

Hanson and his coaching staff have been hammering those points home during practice. Now, the Bluejackets have to go out and execute them on the floor.

“We’re constantly working on talking, communicating, rebounding, just geting used to playing with each other,” Hanson said. “It’s getting halfway through the year, so you can’t say we’re an inexperienced team anymore.

“We have to start to come together as a group, trust one another and play as one team, all 13 of us working together. Whether they’re on the floor or on the sideline, that shouldn’t stop you from talking about where people are.”

Hibbing’s offense has been an issue this season, too. In the Bluejackets last four games, they’ve scored 26, 32, 36 and 23 points.

Hanson needs more than one person stepping up and doing the scoring.

“We’re moving the ball a little bit more offensively,” Hanson said. “We’ve found a few confident scorers, but every team needs to develop that third and fourth option that can reliably put the ball in the hoop.

“Right now, we have two people that can fill it up, but this group has the potential to have four or five people to fill it up.”

The one way to improve on that is to take higher-percentage shots,

“Our biggest thing is we have to attack the basket,” Hanson said. “We settle too much for threes. Everytime when we go to the basket, we can get fouled or make layups. We have to trust that either we’re going to finish strong, or we’re going to get fouled.”

The Rails come into the game with a 9-5 mark. Proctor opened the season with seven-straight wins, but now, they’ve lost four-of-their-last-five games.

“They play hard. They play in-your-face,” Hanson said. “They will get up-and-down, and they will rebound. They’ve got a good group this year, so we have to come out ready to match them and their intensity.

“They will be coming in fired up to play us.”