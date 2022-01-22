ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Meat Loaf and Louie Anderson

Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
Popculture

Paul Rodriguez Tearfully Remembers Fellow Comedian and Co-Star Louie Anderson After His Death at 68

Comedian Louie Anderson passed away Friday after complications from cancer, leaving fans and friends mourning on the heels of Bob Saget's death. Much like the Full House dad, Anderson was known for his bright personality and kindness within the comedy community. This was echoed by comedian, friend and former co-star Paul Rodriguez in a chat with Entertainment Tonight after the news broke.
Spin

Remembering Meat Loaf, A Singer Who Was Larger Than Life

Marvin Lee Aday, known to the world as Meat Loaf, died on Thursday night at the age of 74. He was a star of the stage and the screen, in classics like Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. But more than anything, he will be remembered as the most over-the-top star of rock’s most over-the-top decade.
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Meat Loaf

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean reminisced on the life of the Meat Loaf who died last night at the age of 74. They discussed the rock legend’s album, “Bat Out of Hell,” his role in, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and even his early career opening for Cheap Trick. Dean then shared details on Adele’s tearful message to fans as she postponed her Las Vegas residency, Elton John’s Farewell Tour, the sequel to “A Christmas Story,” and more!
spectrumlocalnews.com

Stars, fans remember Grammy-winning singer Meat Loaf

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Grammy Award-winning singer, rock star and actor Meat Loaf was being remembered for his bestselling album "Bat Out of Hell," his role in the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," his kindness and charisma following his death at age 74. The singer, who was born Marvin...
wgnradio.com

‘I want to do stuff that I can believe in’ – Remembering Louie Anderson

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson died today at age 68. In 2017, he visited with WGN Radio’s Justin Kaufmann to talk about his career, winning an Emmy Award for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX show “Baskets,” how his mother influenced the character, the amount of improvisation used on the show, mining his upbringing and family for material in his stand-up act, creating the animated series, “Life With Louie,” and the advice he gives younger comics.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Meat Loaf

Dear Meatloaf Family Rory and I would luv to extend our condolences's on the loss of Meatloaf.he'll surely be missed very much and may he rest in peace.best faith/rory. Another great Singer with such Talent gone ! What a. Voice ! RIP. Sue Willard. Friend. January 22, 2022. With heart...
Outsider.com

kjzz.org

An Arizona concert promoter remembers Meat Loaf's daily ritual

Friday marked the death of legendary singer, musician and actor Meat Loaf who began his career in the late 1960s. Arizona concert promoter Danny Zelisko says the singer who was known for his thrilling theatrical performances also had a funny daily ritual. “We laughed about it, but a very serious...
