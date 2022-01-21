Brody Wildenmann's passion for bowling to continue at collegiate level

SOMERSET — Brody Wildenmann began bowling when he was just 3 years old. Wildenmann's grandfather, Charlie Miller showed him the sport.

Now, the Somerset High School senior is honoring his late grandfather. On Friday, Wildenmann signed a National Letter of Intent to bowl at Division III Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Girls basketball breakout performers: Girls basketball players across Somerset County having breakout seasons

"When my grandfather died in 2012, I put all my focus into bowling and practicing a lot," said Wildenmann. "I started traveling for tournaments. I wanted to dedicate myself to the sport I love and the sport my grandfather loved."

Boys basketball breakout performers: Somerset County full of unsung heroes across boys basketball landscape

Miller, who was an avid bowler, taught Wildenmann the mental side of the game. Wildenmann learned that if he had a bad shot to put it behind him. He also learned to take it one frame at a time, which proved beneficial.

As for the decision to attend Muskingum, it was an easy one for Wildenmann.

"They reached out to me. I didn't have to go to them," Wildenmann said of what went into his decision to attend Muskingum. "That really showed they wanted me.

"I bowl a lot in Pittsburgh, and a lot of their bowlers also bowl there. Before I even knew they were a team, I knew everyone on the team. That drove me to go there. It is close to home and I can bowl in a lot of tournaments."

Old faces, new places: Former Somerset County coaches Kaminsky, Crognale guiding Richland boys basketball

Muskingum was the only college visit Wildenmann and his family went on. He knew that it was going to be a place he would call home for the next four years. Wildenmann, who boasts a 3.8 GPA, plans to major in special education and eventually hopes to become a teacher.

Wildenmann is bringing a bevy of talent to the Muskingum roster. He has bowled 12 career 300 games and three 800 series'. At 14, he became the youngest person to bowl a 300 game at Terrace Lanes Bowling Center. Wildenmann rolled an 843 to become the only youth bowler to record an 800 at Terrace Lanes.

His accomplishments go on for days, but Wildenmann's two biggest achievements came in 2021. He won the Pennsylvania United States Bowling Congress Youth Open as well as the Pennsylvania USBC Pepsi Scholarship State Championship.

Wildenmann is a 4-time District 3 Pepsi champion, 4-time Junior Gold qualifier, which is the top youth tournament in the country, and the 2018 Keystone State Games doubles champ. Wildenmann has earned more than $20,000 in scholarship money bowling in youth events.

"It showed that all of my hard work is paying off," Wildenmann said of winning the two tournaments last year. "With COVID-19, I didn't get to practice a lot. It showed that over the years, I completed myself as a bowler and perfected my craft."

Wildenmann is looking forward to the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

"I want to see what people at the collegiate level think of my game. I was self-taught after my grandfather died," he said. "I am looking forward to the team atmosphere in college. I want to work with the coaches to get better and become friends with everyone on the team."

Wildenmann, the son of Donnie Wildenmann and Shasta Wildenmann of Somerset, thanked his parents for everything they have done for him, including taking him to tournaments as far away as Michigan.

He also thanked his grandparents for their support and his bowling alley friends, who have always been there to pick him up when he was down. They also showed him that bowling is serious but can be fun at the same time.

Wildenmann gave up baseball to focus solely on bowling. He played for nearly 10 years, but knew baseball was not his true passion. The decision has worked out well thus far.

"When you compare my level of competition in bowling to anything else ... nothing compares," Wildenmann said. "Bowling is a different world than everything else to me."

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Brody Wildenmann's passion for bowling to continue at collegiate level