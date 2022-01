Police recovered over 35 pounds of marijuana — estimated to be worth approximately $325,000 — during a drug bust at a Beach Park residence. Barry F. Deal, 59, of the 10500 block of West Liberty Avenue in Beach Park, was charged with manufacturing or delivering cannabis over 5,000 grams, manufacturing or delivering over 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of over 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams and illegal possession of ammunition.

BEACH PARK, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO