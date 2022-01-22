Dragon Age 4 is reportedly more than a year from release

It’s tough being a Bioware fan. Mass Effect gets nothing but vague teasers these days, and Dragon Age 4 is nowhere in sight — not in 2022, anyway.

On Thursday, video game industry insider Tom Henderson said on Twitter that the ever-mysterious fourth entry in the Dragon Age series isn’t coming out this year. Then, a report by Venturebeat not only corroborated Henderson’s claims but went on to state that Dragon Age 4 will not release until the summer of 2023 at the earliest. Not exactly what fans want to hear, given excellent western RPGs aren’t coming out left and right.

The good news is Bioware is taking its time with Dragon Age 4, even reassuring everyone that it’ll emphasize single-player first and foremost. Details outside of that are scarce, other than the fact that Yuri Lowenthal would love to play Sandal again. There was some concern when senior creative director Matt Goldman left Dragon Age 4 in November, but Bioware claims his departure was for the best.

It’s hard to say when Dragon Age 4 will materialize, as it’s reportedly in development since 2015 and gone through several reboots. There’s always the possibility that it could show up at E3 this year, but that’s only a guess.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.