Dragon Age 4 is reportedly more than a year from release

By Kyle Campbell
 8 days ago
It’s tough being a Bioware fan. Mass Effect gets nothing but vague teasers these days, and Dragon Age 4 is nowhere in sight — not in 2022, anyway.

On Thursday, video game industry insider Tom Henderson said on Twitter that the ever-mysterious fourth entry in the Dragon Age series isn’t coming out this year. Then, a report by Venturebeat not only corroborated Henderson’s claims but went on to state that Dragon Age 4 will not release until the summer of 2023 at the earliest. Not exactly what fans want to hear, given excellent western RPGs aren’t coming out left and right.

The good news is Bioware is taking its time with Dragon Age 4, even reassuring everyone that it’ll emphasize single-player first and foremost. Details outside of that are scarce, other than the fact that Yuri Lowenthal would love to play Sandal again. There was some concern when senior creative director Matt Goldman left Dragon Age 4 in November, but Bioware claims his departure was for the best.

It’s hard to say when Dragon Age 4 will materialize, as it’s reportedly in development since 2015 and gone through several reboots. There’s always the possibility that it could show up at E3 this year, but that’s only a guess.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

cogconnected.com

Dragon Age 4 Won’t Be Launching This Year

Dragon Age 4 from BioWare is still not ready for release. The devs have been hard at work on the franchise’s next installment for years. In fact, they have been relatively religious in dropping a few several teaser trailers to tide their fans over. The EA-published RPG has never...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Age 4 Insider Shares Update on Release Date

A prominent EA insider has shared an update on the release date of Dragon Age 4. Unfortunately, the update is brief and it has only bad news. In some form or another, Dragon Age 4 has been in development since 2015, and it's been announced since 2018. Over the years, there have been numerous reports about its troubled development. Thus on the surface level, it's surprising that in 2022 we still have no clue when the game will release, but if you look under this surface level, it's not very surprising. The fourth installment in the series has been in development hell.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons release date reveal and more announced

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is the next expansion coming to ArenaNet’s highly successful MMORPG. A while ago, the developer announced that the release date for the expansion would be sometime in February. However, February is almost here and no date for the End of Dragons launch has been revealed. Until today, when ArenaNet announced the date when it will reveal a much more important date, the launch date. On February 1, the release date for End of Dragons will be revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

More than 1 million Dragon Riders have launched into the skies of Century: Age of Ashes

You’ve probably heard of Century: Age of Ashes – the free-to-play dragon rider from Playwing that has recently thrust players into the PC skies. Well, after just a few short weeks of play, the player base has reached more than a million players, but that’s just the start of the big plans for the game – with a console launch including full cross-play functionality coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Call of Duty developers considering moving away from yearly releases, says report

In the wake of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, developers on Call of Duty are mulling the possibility of slowing down their release cadence. That report comes from Bloomberg, who spoke to many anonymous ‘high-level’ employees, reporting that a change in the release structure of Call of Duty is being considered. This is directly tied to the new acquisition and is one the developers on the franchise seem to be pushing for.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Every new Pokémon in the game, ranked

Despite taking place in the Hisui region — which most Pokémon fans will more commonly recognise as ancient Sinnoh — Pokémon Legends: Arceus has introduced a variety of new Pokémon to Nintendo’s iconic series. Whether these ‘mons died out, went into hiding, or adapted to modern life in the years since is anyone’s guess. All we know is that some of the Pokémon here have never been seen before.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Dragon Age 4 Has ‘No Chance’ Of Releasing In 2022, Says New Report

BioWare’s highly anticipated Dragon Age 4 is definitely not going to launch in 2022, according to well-known leaker Tom Henderson. Citing a source with knowledge of publisher EA’s plans, Henderson revealed there’s “no chance” that Dragon Age 4 will be released this year. This isn’t too surprising, as it’s always been clear that the fantasy-RPG isn’t going to see the light of day anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dragon Age 4 Has “No Chance” Of 2022 Release, According To Leaker

It most likely won't release in early 2023 either. According to recent reports, fans can almost certainly not expect Dragon Age 4 to release this year. The upcoming BioWare developed game has never had a release date and ongoing rumors have consistently said the next installment in the Dragon Age series is in development hell.
VIDEO GAMES
