Matt Gay kicked the winning field goal as time expired to help the Los Angeles Rams hold off a trademark Tom Brady comeback and reach the NFC Championship game with a 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brady had inspired the defending Super Bowl champions to recover from 27-3 down to tie the scores with 42 seconds remaining at Raymond James Stadium.However, with overtime looming Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on two receptions for 20 and 44 yards respectively before racing to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball.9️⃣ TO 1️⃣0️⃣ TO SET UP THE...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO