Do you ever have this thought when you're running out to take care of errands in the Berkshires? Maybe I can get away with parking in the handicapped spot? It's nice and close to the entrance, there are plenty of empty handicapped spots available, and after all, I'm going to be really quick. Let's be honest, this at some point has probably run through our minds whether we want to admit it or not. Well, it's not only a bad idea but it's a costly one.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO