Beast vs. Beast: A Portland restaurateur blocks an NFL star

 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was going to open a new Portland restaurant called Beast, but the name has changed because a local chef already had a popular restaurant with the exact same title. In September, BPM Real Estate Group said the restaurant...

2d ago

If the name is not taken because it is closed, then it’s fair game regardless of history. It might not feel good, but if there is not currently an active business with the name then there isn’t a current business with the name. I hear the disappointment and get it, but it is up for grabs in a fair way. I hope it gets resolved in a way that suits everyone. Maybe the trio will kindly grab another name if approached.

aarii
2d ago

at this point, my expert opinion would be to name the 2nd restaurant "Breast" It is a more peaceful name. Less scary.

Eater

Where to Crack Open a Dungeness Crab in Portland

No less an authority than native Portlander James Beard once remarked, “Dungeness crab is sheer, unadulterated crab heaven,” and one of the unique privileges of living in the Pacific Northwest is the early winter arrival of the season’s first Dungeness crab. With a subtle, sweet flavor, fresh Dungeness is one of the natural treasures of this part of the world, whether it’s simply steamed, tossed with spaghetti, or piled in chirashi. The hardcore crab-o-philes may prefer theirs from a live market, but for the rest of us, Portland has a thrilling range of Dungeness options, from a simple half-crab and butter to classic cioppino or true California rolls. Many restaurants offer the occasional special, like Sibeiho’s Singapore chili crab; this map focuses on restaurants that reliably have Dungeness on the menu, when it’s in season. Note that as a particularly seasonal offering — these restaurants may not have Dungeness on their menus year-round, and it’s best to call ahead to make sure it’s still on the menu. And as usual, this unranked list is organized geographically.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Family announces death of Reo Varnado, owner of Reo's Ribs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reo Varnado, owner of Portland restaurant Reo's Ribs and uncle of rapper Snoop Dogg, died on Friday night, according to his family. Varnado's brother, Ricky Varnado, posted a Facebook message on Saturday morning announcing that his brother had died the night before. The cause of death was not specified.
PORTLAND, OR
KING-5

4 fun patios to grab drinks with friends in the Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Grabbing food or drinks with your friends outside is a great option these days. Here are four spots around Puget Sound with outdoor seating, nice views and good food and drinks!. Cabernets and IPAs' name outlines their specialties: wine and beer. Bottles of wine are also available...
SEATTLE, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Chef Shack Opens Tomorrow!

EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY: 10am–8pm MARKET, 11am–8pm RESTAURANT. HAPPY HOUR: 3–5pm EVERY DAY (except Tuesday, when we are closed) CHEF SHACK: 1–9pm GRAND OPENING 1/22; 4–9pm THUR–SUN after. Please read our Covid-19 house rules HERE • We accept EBT/SNAP/Oregon Trail. CHEF SHACK HAS...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Marshawn Lynch Has A Restaurant In Portland

Every heard of Beastro? It’s in the Broadway Tower in Portland, and it’s a Hawaiian-themed restaurant owned by former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch. It was originally intended to be called “Beast,” but there is already a restaurant called Beast in Portland, so the ownership group changed the name to Beastro.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland bars and restaurants struggle with ongoing break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bar and restaurant owners across Portland say break-ins are rampant, and now with frequent repair costs, some are worried about staying afloat. Nate Tilden owns several Portland restaurants. He says he still sees break-ins, even though his staff leaves nothing of value behind after closing. "It’s...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon brewer, James Beard-nominated mixologist team up on cocktail line

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eugene-based Ninkasi Brewing Company recently launched a line of high-end canned cocktails in partnership with world renowned Oregon-native bartender, Jeffrey Morgenthaler. “This is really the culmination of what I have been doing and really focusing on for the past nearly 20 years through my writing, through...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

San Francisco's stinkiest restaurant to reopen in new spot

Reports of the Stinking Rose's death are greatly exaggerated. One of San Francisco's most kitschy restaurants has found a new home, and will be reopening on Monday, after it was thought to be gone forever. "Reopening Monday, January 24th. We are excited to announce we will be reopening in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGW

Oregon Brewers Festival returns to Waterfront Park this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival was cancelled for the past two years in a row due to the pandemic, but now one of the nation's longest-running beer festivals is planning a return to Portland's Waterfront Park this summer. The festival's comeback is good news for the Oregon...
PORTLAND, OR
