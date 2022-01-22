ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA reportedly 'very disappointed' in Battlefield 2042, considers free-to-play options

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
To say that Battlefield 2042 was disappointing for fans would be an understatement, and they may not be alone in that sentiment.

On Thursday, industry insider Tom Henderson said on Twitter that publisher EA is “very disappointed” with Battlefield 2042’s sales and reception. Not that anyone would be happy about being one of Steam’s worst-reviewed games of all time.

Henderson also reports that the publishing giant is considering making Battlefield 2042 a free-to-play title. Similar to other successful online first-person shooters like Valorant, Halo Infinite, and Call of Duty: Warzone — a stunning consideration since mainline Battlefield games always come with an initial retail cost.

DICE is doing its best to turn things around by issuing bug fixes and plans to add much-requested features like a scoreboard, but those efforts may not be enough to satisfy the brass at EA. Curiously, Battlefield 2042 was one of Steam’s best-selling games last year, so it’s probably a success to some degree.

However, as of this post, the game only has roughly 5000 active players on Steam, according to SteamDB. A dismal number for a AAA multiplayer first-person shooter that only came out months ago.

Time will tell if this report is accurate, but these claims are hard to believe nonetheless.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

