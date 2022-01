These crisp January mornings are some of my favorite moments of the winter season. When the sun starts to peak upon the tip of Shadow Mountain in that alpine winter pink, I grab a cup of coffee, throw a jacket on my dog, Finch, and bundle up for a peaceful stroll around the neighborhood. In my opinion, this is Aspen at its best – quiet, no people, no drama and open to possibility. However, to fully enjoy this seemingly sacred time, I need to keep my core cozy. Here are some insulators I’ve been sporting on these chilly January mornings.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO