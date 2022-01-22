ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alive And Thriving - January 21` 2022 - Awesome Posts Collection

By @aliveandthriving
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlive And Thriving - January 21 2022 - Awesome Posts Collection. Welcome to our daily curation report featuring awesome content posted with the #AliveAndThriving tag in the We Are Alive Tribe, and moderated by Team Alive. Posts Moderated By @iamraincrystal. @marinmex shares positivity in this post. There is much...

spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
TVLine

Betty White's Final Message to Fans Is a Sweet, Heartfelt One — Watch Video

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Shares Family Photo of Kids Supporting Their Sister

There are not many icons in Hollywood as famous as Mark Wahlberg. The former star of “The Departed” and “The Other Guys” has continued to thrive in Hollywood for years now. That does not appear to be changing anytime soon. A lot of that comes from the longtime support from his millions of fans. Well, Wahlberg shared a family photo of his kids coming out and supporting their sister.
NFL
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Teases What She’d Wear to Teach at ‘Euphoria High’ — and Now Fans Want Her to Join the Show

Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Halle Berry Described the Moment Her Son Maceo Finally Saw Her ‘Happy’ In Her Relationship with Van Hunt

Halle Berry’s romance with Van Hunt has been going steady for well over a year now. In that time, Hunt has grown incredibly close to Berry’s two children — daughter Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 8 — with the Oscar winner sharing a few sweet snaps of her kids goofing around with Hunt’s iconic hat, and the Grammy winning musician describing how he’s fit into Berry’s family fold. But there was a moment when Maceo really saw just how happy his mom was in her romance that was so touching, it actually brought tears to Berry’s eyes.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Cease Reveals Biggie’s Shelved Diss Track, “The Ugliest,” Was Set To Feature Verses From Nas And Method Man

During the height of The Notorious B.I.G.’s beef with Tupac, many incidents transpired that have since been well documented. However, Lil Cease recently revealed a few things most hadn’t previously known from that hostile era, including details regarding an unreleased Tupac diss titled “The Ugliest.” On Tuesday (Jan. 25), The Art of Dialogue released an interview with Cease in which he spoke on the J Dilla-produced track. “Big wasn’t really tryna do diss songs to Pac,” the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member explained. “I mean, he was making it aware. Little lines he may say in certain songs and situations like that […] but...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS

