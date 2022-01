On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Scientists talk about the challenges and rewards of collaborating on the Ecosystem Status Report. Alaska’s fisheries managers are transitioning to ecosystem management. Rather than manage each species in a scientific vacuum, the idea is to manage them in the context of the whole ecosystem. This is not such an easy task. Especially for the scientists. Managers depend on them to provide the information needed to make responsible decisions. But fisheries scientists, like scientists in general, can tend to live in silos. Their natural urge is to focus. And ecosystem modeling requires a broad view. To create an Ecosystem Status Report, or ESR, each researcher brings along a piece of the puzzle.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO