If you are an avid console-based gamer, you may be amongst the millions of fans waiting with bated breath for the highly anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok that is scheduled to be released in 2022. It will mark the ninth installment in the genre-defining God of War gaming franchise and is said to be loosely based on Scandinavian mythology. If you are on the hunt for similar games that are also based on mythology, continue reading to familiarize yourself with a number of titles worth sinking your teeth into until God of War Ragnarok finally explodes into the mainstream and lives up to the hype as one of the most anticipated console-based games of the past decade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO