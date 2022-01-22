Talk of The Rock: The Rasmuson Individual Artist Program

MANSFIELD—The Emerging Artist Program of the Renaissance Theatre, Mansfield, Ohio, is accepting full-length play, musical, screenplay, and documentary submissions for their 2022-2023 season. The goal of the program is to guide, encourage, support, and advocate for artists of all ages who wish to find their own voice through the creation of original work. By establishing an environment that promotes the importance of self-expression, risk-taking, and collaboration, the Theatre 166 Emerging Artists Program is designed to foster and translate an artist’s creative thinking into smart, vital, and thought-provoking new works.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO