Lawrence, IN

Lawrence Police release sketch of woman wanted for questioning in 2020 murder

By Courtney Crown
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police have shined a spotlight on the murder of Jeremy Seldomridge and unveiled a sketch of the person they believe witnessed his murder on November 28, 2020, near the intersection of E. 50th Street and N. Franklin Road.

Sketch of person wanted for questioning in Jeremy Seldomridge’s murder

“In this case, there isn’t a lot of video, surveillance footage available, so you want to utilize every tool that you have at your disposal,” Dep. Chief Gary Woodruff said.

Woodruff said they called on the help of the IMPD sketch artist after a witness came forward with information.

“[The person wanted for questioning] were allegedly in the vehicle when the shots were fired that led to Jeremy Seldomridge’s death,” Woodruff said. “We absolutely need to identify who this person is.”

Woodruff said artists rely on numerous factors when creating these sketches, primarily based on what a witness can recall.

“Making sure that it’s not such a generic sketch that almost could look like anybody,” Woodruff explained.

Woodruff said in the department’s experiences, the sketches done by this artist are reliable and useful.

“Once we’ve made an arrest you put that arrest photograph right next to the sketch, it’s almost like the sketch artist was looking at the photograph when the sketch was done,” Woodruff said.

If the sketch is not enough to capture the attention of someone who knows something, the family is hoping the $5,000 reward they are offering for the arrest and conviction, in this case, will bring them forward.

“We can also appeal to the bottom line as far as reward money if that’s what motivates someone, whatever it takes to encourage somebody to step forward,” Woodruff said.

If you know anything about the murder of Seldomridge, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

