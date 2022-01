I always love it when I hear from readers. Always, even when they point out mistakes. Because they should point them out, and because it means they’re reading, which is every writer’s dream. After I wrote that short column about Epiphany the last time, I had some people reach out and say, “I can’t believe you don’t understand what Epiphany is,” and others who just wanted to tell me what it meant to them. One of those responders was Linsey Lee from the M.V. Museum. I love Linsey Lee. I can’t imagine the amount of Island knowledge she carries within her head and heart as the oral history curator at the museum. And if you talk to her for about 30 seconds, you’ll see her passion for her work.

