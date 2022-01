Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is the talk of the town, and fellow Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer has taken notice. On January 14, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings kicked off the quiz show by declaring that Amy had responded correctly to over 1,000 clues. What’s more, the engineering manager originally from Dayton, Ohio was also tied with James’ record of 32 consecutive games won. But the pressure didn’t seem to get to her, and she snagged her 33rd win. With $1,111,800 in total earnings, Amy officially surpassed The Chase star’s run and became the third longest running contestant in Jeopardy! history.

