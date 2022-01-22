ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Farm Family Communications and Estate Planning Workshop

Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

The University of Maryland Extension specialists will host...

www.fredericknewspost.com

mycouriertribune.com

Publication, website aids farm families during absences

A new University of Missouri Extension publication and related online tool can guide farmers through the difficult task of keeping the farm running when the owner or key decision-maker cannot. When someone becomes ill or incapacitated, family members often struggle with finding key information, said MU Extension agricultural business and...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Farm Real Estate Values By State

The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $3,380 per acre for 2021, up $220 per acre (7.0 percent) from 2020. The United States cropland value averaged $4,420 per acre, an increase of $320 per acre (7.8 percent)...
REAL ESTATE
Baltimore Times

Estate Planning: Not Just a Tool for the Rich

Question: I want to leave my house to my children when I pass, but I don’t really own any other valuables besides my house. Do I still need to do estate planning?”. Answer: There is a prevalent notion that only those with substantial assets need to do estate planning. The word “estate” often elicits images of grand mansions seated atop sprawling plots of land owed and stewarded by the ultra-rich. Interestingly, the egregious nature of this image is often, obscured in lobbying efforts, by those who attempt to repeal the estate tax. The term “death tax” is often used to distract from the image of taxing wealthy individuals— a universally popular position— by referring instead to taking money from someone who has recently passed away.
BALTIMORE, MD
NWI.com

Estate Planning: Planning for a SINK

Q: I’m a single man. I’ve never been married and I don’t have any kids. How badly do I need to plan? What if I want to leave it all to my nieces and nephews?. A: You are what is affectionately known as a SINK (Single Income, No Kids). This is similar to but different than a DINK (Dual Income, No Kids).
ECONOMY
registerpublications.com

Purdue Extension offers So You’ve Inherited a Farm, Now What? workshop

As Indiana farm families face the issue of transferring the farm business to the next generation of operators, the need for information and resources has become crucially important for the smooth transition of the business. Ultimately, nothing can be scarier to the incumbent generation than to inherit farmland without any plans for the future.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
kciiradio.com

Iowa Learning Farms Hosting Profit in Perennial Vegetation Washington Workshop

Farmers and landowners from around Washington County can learn how native perennials can generate profitability while benefiting wildlife, pollinators, and improving soil and water quality during a free event next week. Iowa Learning Farms and the Consortium for Cultivating Human Naturally reGenerative Enterprises are hosting a “Finding Profit in Perennial...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Frederick News-Post

Literacy Council Tutor Training Workshop

Experienced tutor trainers will help prepare you to tutor an adult English Language Learner or a Basic Literacy (native English speaker) student. Completion of a Volunteer Information Session is required before attending a Tutor Training Workshop. Must also attend Jan. 29 session.
EDUCATION
Frederick News-Post

Park at Kingsview Village

Sunday - Monday8:30 am - 5:30 pm. Tucked within a serene neighborhood, this community was designed with our residents in mind. Thoughtful touches make it just as easy to work from home as to relax after a long day. And the wide variety of amenities will make it effortles... Is...
POLITICS
Farm and Dairy

Plan for a successful year on the dairy farm

We have turned the page to a new year. While 2022 has begun, we are still dealing with many of the same challenges that have been with us longer than we care to remember. It is my hope this article will provide you with management recommendations to help your dairy be successful this year.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Beverly Farm plans hiring day

GODFREY — Beverly Farm will hold a one-day hiring event on its campus Friday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey. Recruiters will be hiring on the spot. Job seekers can learn about and apply for full-time positions as Direct Support Persons (DSPs), Shift Supervisors, Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professionals (QIDPs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs). Recruiters will be hiring on the spot.
GODFREY, IL
TribTown.com

Crop production workshop planned for Feb. 1

A crop production workshop is planned for Feb. 1 at The Pines Evergreen Room, 4289 N. U.S. 31, Seymour. Bill Johnson, a weed scientist at Purdue University, will be the featured speaker. A complimentary meal will be served at noon. Registrations will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting...
SEYMOUR, IN
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau to honor tradition, heritage of family farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau is continuing in 2022 its recognition of “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with KFB’s annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors farms with ownership of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes beyond that to farms in the same family for 150 years. Both programs require an applicant to be a Farm Bureau member in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
University of Florida

Citrus Irrigation and Nutrient Management Workshop Planned for February 8

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — Citrus growers depend on the latest information regarding the best irrigation and nutrition strategies for growing productive trees. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers will share recent results for optimal crop management at a workshop and field visit opportunity on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred, Florida.
LAKE ALFRED, FL
clarkstonnews.com

Scouts find perfect partner with Clarkston Family Farm

A partnership between the Clarkston Family Farm, an educational nonprofit, and local scouting has resulted in 10 separate Eagle projects at the farm. Director Chelsea O’Brien founded the farm in collaboration with other educators, naturalists and businesspeople in January 2017. They established the nonprofit as a functioning farm where young people can learn about nature, sustainability, and healthy eating. In addition to a number of gardens, the property is home to chickens, pigs and rabbits. In describing the scouts’ relationship with her nonprofit, O’Brien said they were “with me when we started.”
CLARKSTON, MI

Community Policy