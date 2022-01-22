Farm Family Communications and Estate Planning Workshop

Question: I want to leave my house to my children when I pass, but I don’t really own any other valuables besides my house. Do I still need to do estate planning?”. Answer: There is a prevalent notion that only those with substantial assets need to do estate planning. The word “estate” often elicits images of grand mansions seated atop sprawling plots of land owed and stewarded by the ultra-rich. Interestingly, the egregious nature of this image is often, obscured in lobbying efforts, by those who attempt to repeal the estate tax. The term “death tax” is often used to distract from the image of taxing wealthy individuals— a universally popular position— by referring instead to taking money from someone who has recently passed away.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO