Farm Family Communications and Estate Planning Workshop

A partnership between the Clarkston Family Farm, an educational nonprofit, and local scouting has resulted in 10 separate Eagle projects at the farm. Director Chelsea O’Brien founded the farm in collaboration with other educators, naturalists and businesspeople in January 2017. They established the nonprofit as a functioning farm where young people can learn about nature, sustainability, and healthy eating. In addition to a number of gardens, the property is home to chickens, pigs and rabbits. In describing the scouts’ relationship with her nonprofit, O’Brien said they were “with me when we started.”
Comments / 0