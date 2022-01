Disneyland is celebrating the holiday with festivities all around Disney California Adventure Park. From January 21 through February 13, 2022, the park will ring in the Year of the Tiger with special food, entertainment, and more! We’re at the park today to see all of the festivities, and we’ve already had some great food and drinks, like over at Prosperity Bao & Buns. But, we also came for the promise of some special character sightings, so let’s take a look at ALL of the entertainment at this year’s Lunar New Year celebration!

