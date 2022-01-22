General Hospital says goodbye to Luke Spencer

He may be under the weather but his sense of humor is still intact. Well, it’s official. In his latest Instagram post, Days of Our Lives fave Galen Gering (Rafe) has confirmed that he has indeed tested positive and is currently in the mist of COVID hell. The NBC soap actor shared an “Insta vs. reality” post containing two photos. In the first, Gering is dressed to the nines in a white shirt and black bowtie and in the second, his hair is disheveled, his t-shirt is sweat-ridden and his facial expression tells the true story. “At the dance! The Omicron ball,” he confirmed, along with hashtags that revealed he had a headache and was definitely over it all.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO