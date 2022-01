With two super champions succeeding in the same season, some “Jeopardy!” fans are wondering if the game setup really works. Until 2003, “Jeopardy!” contestants couldn’t win more than 5 consecutive games. An executive producer abolished that rule, and the next year, Ken Jennings came along and won 74 games. Now, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider are right behind him.

