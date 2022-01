Playwright Dominique Morisseau has a lot going on right now — but then, she’s just following the advice that the late Chadwick Boseman once gave her. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: A few years ago, Boseman and Morisseau, the writer of the current Broadway play “Skeleton Crew,” connected by phone, and “he was like, ‘Dominique, you always gotta have nine irons in the fire,'” Morisseau recalled on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “I was like, ‘Nine? That’s a lot, Chad!'” But, she added, he was right: “My job as an artist is to just be prolific. I always say I...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 30 MINUTES AGO