GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate

 3 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans used their supermajority Friday to win Kansas Senate approval for a redistricting plan that likely would make it harder for the state's only Democrat in Congress to win reelection this year. The nearly four-hour debate ahead of the Senate's 26-9 vote previewed the...

