GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate

TOPEKA - The 2022 legislative session began Monday, January 10 and senators immediately began work on a host of issues. The major requirements for this session are to complete the redistricting process and pass a budget. One of the first bills the Senate worked on was SB 318 which would aid property owners whose property was destroyed by natural disasters. The bill does so in two ways: It creates a sales tax exemption for purchases necessary to reconstruct, repair or replace a fence used to enclose agricultural land that was damaged or destroyed by wildfire, flood, tornado, or other natural disaster occurring on or after January 1, 2021. It expands the ability of county commissions to abate property taxes on certain types of real property destroyed or substantially destroyed by natural disasters. This bill was amended to include, beginning July 1, 2022, exempt from sales tax all sales of tangible personal property and services necessary to construct, reconstruct, repair or replace any fence used to enclose agricultural land.
Comments / 0