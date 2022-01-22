GOP map likely to hinder lone Democrat clears Kansas Senate

TOPEKA - As we get settled into the first and second week of the 2022 legislative session, most of our work is concentrated in committees where bills are being prioritized and vetted. The Senate has 19 standing committees which cover many different topics, including education, agriculture, judiciary, budget and utilities—to name a few. Once a committee completes hearings and votes on a bill, if passed, it will then make its way to the Senate floor and the full body will begin to debate and vote on the measure. Floor debates and votes will begin in the coming weeks. If you’re interested in tracking our work, you can follow us at our website at http://www.kslegislature.org. A daily calendar is available as well as directions on how to view committee work live-time and view archive past committee and floor action.

