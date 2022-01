For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, debunked false claims stemming from a recent interview, saying Tuesday that a remark she made was taken out of context. The interview comment in question, made Friday during a segment of Good Morning America, was actually about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines -- which differs from what conspiracy theorists took from an edited version of Walensky's remarks.

