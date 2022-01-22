ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Premiere Impossible? Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' delayed yet again

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters. Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7” will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Multiple Paramount Films Delayed Including Mission Impossible

Sorry Paramount fans, the bad news just keeps on coming. In a highly controversial move, Paramount has announced that a whole gaggle of upcoming films is at this moment delayed. To those paying attention, this seems like par for the course. Multiple Paramount films were postponed in the last year, popular or not. One example is the delays of Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. Funnily enough, Mission: Impossible 7 is once again one of the films getting delayed here. Beyond that, we know A Quiet Place 3, an animated Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles movie, and an animated Transformers movie are also delayed. It seems that all their big hitters are taking the bench.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

‘Red One’: Chris Evans To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Amazon’s Holiday Action-Comedy From Director Jake Kasdan

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans (Avengers franchise, Defending Jacob) is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in an upcoming holiday event film from Amazon Studios. The film, which is currently titled Red One, aims to shoot this year. It is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Plot specifics are under wraps. The project stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia that Amazon Studios landed after a competitive bidding war last year. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise) is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions’ frequent collaborator Chris...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Hayley Atwell
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Dune,’ Established Directors Delve Into Uncharted Territory for Oscar Recognition

An assembly line follows a simple formula. Use the most efficient way to mass-produce something and repeat. Some filmmakers can get away with that approach for a time. The ones who challenge themselves to work outside their comfort zones add skills to their tool kits, and, not coincidentally, often find themselves in the mix when awards season rolls around. Steven Spielberg has directed dozens of films in many genres, but this year’s “West Side Story” adaptation marked his first movie musical. Even for a director who has brought aliens, dinosaurs and the invasion of Normandy to the screen, the project spurred...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mission: Impossible Fans are Devastated by Latest Release Delay

Today is a sad day for fans of Mission: Impossible. The Tom Cruise-led action franchise began over 25 years ago with the sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, hitting theaters back in 2018. Christopher McQuarrie's seventh installment was originally supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed until September of this year. Sadly, the movie has now been pushed back to July 14, 2023, and Mission: Impossible 8 will now open on June 28, 2024. The long wait for the movie, which took over a year to film, has fans taking to social media to express their sadness.
MOVIES
EW.com

Will Tom Cruise ever release his new Top Gun and Mission: Impossible movies? An EW investigation

We might have found the most impossible mission of Tom Cruise's career: Actually releasing the long-awaited sequels to his most beloved films. Paramount announced Friday that the highly-anticipated seventh and eighth installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise have each been delayed a year until July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. And this is just the latest speed bump in the release of those two films and Cruise's other legacy pic, Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Following award-winning actor Peter Dinklage’s slam of Disney yesterday on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for “still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together,” specifically their live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the Mouse House has responded. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline. Disney, we understand, has cultural consultants on all of its...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Evans Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Red One’ for Amazon Studios

Chris Evans is set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in the holiday event film Red One for Amazon Studios. Jake Kasdan will direct the film and also produce via his production company, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson. The film will reunite Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions after their collaboration on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level; those two films have earned a combined $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Plot details on Red One were not available, but the movie, with a script penned by Chris Morgan, is based on an original...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Watcher’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

For her feature debut, Watcher, director Chloe Okuno has taken the well-worn genre of the stalker flick and given it a subtle jolt of freshness, making it less about the violence, which is more suggested than seen, than about the act of watching itself. The result is a thriller whose temperature is on soft boil for most of its running time, until Okuno turns up the gas in the last few minutes for a convincingly extreme finale. In a genre movie climate marked by cheap thrills and easy scares — whatever gets us not to click on something else — it’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy