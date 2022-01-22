ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Connectivity Solutions And Micro Caps In A 5 IPO Week

By Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Following a week of postponements and pricing delays, two tech IPOs and three holdovers are scheduled to raise $412 million in the week ahead. Following a week of postponements and pricing delays, two tech IPOs and three holdovers are scheduled to raise $412 million in the week ahead. Connectivity...

MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
#Renaissance Ipo Etf#Ipos#Uber Technologies#Credo Technology Group#Crdo#Integrated Circuits#Active Electrical Cables#Fy21#Ipo#Direct Digital Holdings#Drct#Digital#Australian#Vdnt#Modular Medical#Modd#Samsara Vision#Smsa#Benchmarkroth Cap#Thinkequity Makes
Seeking Alpha

Erayak Power Solution Seeks $15 Million U.S. IPO

Erayak Power Solution Group has filed proposed terms for a $15 million IPO. Erayak Power Solution Group (RAYA) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement. The firm develops and manufactures power solution products for a variety...
Seeking Alpha

FGI industries prices IPO of 2.5M units at $6

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) has priced its initial public offering of 2.5M units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant at a price of $6/unit. Trading of shares and warrants commences today on Nasdaq under the symbols "FGI" and "FGIWW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on January...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Seeking Alpha

2 Undervalued Picks In The U.S. Small-Cap E&P Sector

US E&P companies are flush with cash due to the rise in crude oil price. Many have returns of more than 150% in the past 1 year. How much more?. The current bullish trend in the crude oil prices has resulted in the US E&P companies’ earnings to increase substantially and earning very high cash flows. In few of the earnings calls I listened to, companies that have never given a dividend are deciding on distributing the additional cash as dividends.
Seeking Alpha

Amarin gains as activist Sarissa raises stake

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) is trading ~3.7% higher in the pre-market on below-average volume after Sarissa Capital increased its holding in the biotech company to ~6.1% from ~2.2% previously. According to a 13-D filing submitted Monday, the activist investor has executed multiple transactions to boost its stake, the last of which...
Seeking Alpha

Matinas BioPharma falls 17% amid pipeline, business updates for 2022

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) provided pipeline and business updates for 2022. MAT2203 Program: The company is developing the therapy to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections, including cryptococcal meningitis. The company said the end of a phase 2 meeting with FDA has provided a pathway to a new drug application (NDA)...
Seeking Alpha

Ampco-Pittsburg Corporation: Execution Key To Turnaround

Summarize disappointing results since prior article. Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) has completely underperformed my expectations for the whole of 2021. It is down nearly 18% as opposed to an increase of over 13.85% for the S&P 500. When I wrote about AP in 2021, I expected the company would begin to continue expanding profits building off the momentum they had from 2020. Instead of this happening, however, profits have been rather sparse and even non existent (as in the most recent quarter). Through the rest of the article I am going to go through what has happened over the last year, and what we can expect from AP moving forward. In my last article, I went into detail about the different business segments; if you want the overview, you can find them here. Throughout the course of the article I will refer numbers found throughout the company's earnings reports.
Seeking Alpha

Miller Value Partners Opportunity Equity Q4 2021 Letter

Miller Value Partners is a value investor. It values businesses, and not just stocks, and invests in them for the long term. We find our 2021 performance quite disappointing. Miller Opportunity Equity ended the year down 4.29% (net of fees) versus the S&P 500’s 28.71% gain. It’s highly unusual for our performance to lag so significantly in a strong market. While we expect periodic underperformance, we are never satisfied when it occurs.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

