Las Vegas mom battling COVID meets baby for the first time

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 29-year-old Las Vegas mother battling COVID met her baby for the first time after giving birth more than two weeks ago.

It was an emotional day Friday, Jan. 21, when Kristen Miranda was well enough to hold Penelope for the first time at Southern Hills Hospital.

The doctor who took care of Penelope suggested her middle name be Miracle.

“Because she’s the miracle that came this family going,” Dr. Robert Hsiao said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thYDh_0dsYPN5200
    Credit: Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsB6i_0dsYPN5200
    Credit: Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iFYe_0dsYPN5200
    Credit: Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMROt_0dsYPN5200
    Credit: Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center

After struggling to breathe on New Year’s Day, Miranda came to the hospital.

Four days later, Miranda’s doctors determined that they had to deliver her baby immediately or she or the baby might not survive.

On Jan. 5, nine weeks early, Little Penelope was born, weighing four pounds 5 ounces.

Immediately after the delivery, Miranda was rushed back up to ICU.

There were times when doctors weren’t sure if Miranda or the baby would survive- but this one has a happy ending!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Healthy Habits: Self Care in 2022

The term, self-care can mean different things to different people. The payoff for everyone is tending to your own needs to make sure you're as mentally, physically, and for many spiritually healthy as possible.
