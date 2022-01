Last offseason, Dan Quinn arguably was the Cowboys’ most consequential addition in free agency. He might prove to be their most significant retention of 2022. The defensive coordinator has notified the franchise he will return to Dallas, a source said Thursday morning. No change was made to his contract or job title. In addition, a second person familiar with the situation said that team brass, at some point since the season’s conclusion, informed McCarthy he will remain the head coach.

