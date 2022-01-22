ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The consequences of cooling technology are chilling

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Owen was taking a spring stroll around Lake Bantam with his wife when they...

Kitchen implements, cooling technology, climate change

With a penchant for design, Corinne Mynatt became obsessed with discovering the history and functions of kitchen tools from flea markets around the world. David Owen considers the environmental consequences of the kitchen’s largest tool — the refrigerator. Amanda Hesser tackles the herculean task of combing through over 150 years of New York Times recipes. Rhea and Marcel Michel combine their heritages for the ultimate rotisserie chicken. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison visits a new market hall in San Gabriel Valley. Baby kale is the new darling at the farmer’s market.
