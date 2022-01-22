What makes a recipe essential? Amanda Hesser updates a classic

As we head into the heart of winter, it's time to make a big, comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew. This one's packed with chunks of carrot, pearl onions, cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, and small yellow potatoes and isn't fancy. It's just plain good, with tons of flavor. Beef chuck has plenty of connective tissue, collagen, and some fat, which results in tender, juicy meat, ideal for a slow-cooked stew. Contrary to popular myth, browning meat doesn't seal in the juices, but rather provides the all-important caramelization that gives the stew lots of flavor. Tomato paste, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, onion, and celery also flavor the broth. Now the classic stew takes on some extra pizzaz, with soy sauce and Asian fish sauce splashed into the pot. Wine adds acidity and chicken stock is the best bet for the liquid element, since store-bought beef stock can be disappointing. Even if your household is small, make the full amount of the stew and freeze it in meal-size containers. On a chilly night when you have no energy, you'll have a quick meal, ready to defrost in the microwave, to fall back on.

