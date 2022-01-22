ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes a recipe essential? Amanda Hesser updates a classic

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen food writer and editor Amanda Hesser took on the task of updating Craig Claiborne’s 1960s classic tome of New York Times recipes...

www.kcrw.com

Salon

11 best air fryer recipes that we're obsessed with

I'm a gadget geek, so it's no surprise that I was fascinated by the air fryer when it first came on the scene. Especially since I'm also a busy cook; if a gadget doesn't make my life easier, then I've got no time for it. (Too few hours in the day to mess with one that messes with me!)
RECIPES
Newsday

Classic pork chop recipe

Here’s the conundrum about cooking a thick pork chop: in order to cook it on the stove all the way through to a safe internal temperature (145 degrees), the outside will be burned to smithereens. On the other hand, if you bake it in the oven, it will have a sort of placid, beige, and frankly unappealing exterior.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Lighten the classic dish and shorten the cooking time with chicken cacciatore 2.0

Hearty dishes we might crave on a freezing night don't have to be heavy. Chicken cacciatore ("hunter-style" chicken) often is. Traditionally made with skin-on chicken thighs, sometimes with prosciutto or bacon in the pot, the Italian classic is served with a long-simmered sauce. To lighten cacciatore, use skinless, boneless chicken breasts, which also shorten the cooking time, and instead of the meaty additions you usually see, replace them with fresher flavors -- olives, capers, rosemary, sage, and basil. Once the breasts are browned and the seasonings are in the pan, you only need to cook the chicken for 15 to 20 minutes. The dish is ideal with polenta or pasta, but if you really want to go all 2.0, serve this cacciatore with steamed spinach or a lightly dressed arugula salad.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Cook Steak in the Oven

While it may be a popular technique, grilling isn’t the only way to make flavorful, juicy steak. Whether you don’t have the space for a charcoal or gas grill or it’s just too cold to brave the outdoors, you should know how to cook steak in the oven so that you can satisfy your craving any time of the year. For our preferred method, all you need is a cast-iron skillet, but a meat thermometer would also be helpful. With these tips in mind, you’ll knock any steak recipe out of the park.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetic Chicken, Broccoli, and Rice Bake Recipe

1 package (10 ounces) frozen, chopped broccoli, thawed. 1 cup cooked white rice (warm slightly if using leftover rice) 2 cups (about 8 ounces) diced cooked chicken breast. 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) Campbell's Healthy Request cream of chicken soup. 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise. 1/4 cup skim milk. 1/8 teaspoon...
RECIPES
Clarke County Democrat

Morning Recipes Great for Making Memories

With the weather cooling, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love. Regardless of...
RECIPES
themanual.com

The 5 Best Marsala Wine Cocktail Recipes to Make

Marsala is a fortified wine out of Italy we in the states pretty much use only for cooking. But the Sicilian liquid can be great as both a sipper and a cocktail base. After all, the Portuguese love a good Port and tonic, and the Spanish mix with sherry all the time. Why should we treat sibling beverage Marsala any differently?
RECIPES
FanSided

What recipe could become the Platinum Pudding winner?

As Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate 70 years of her reign, the celebrations will take on various public and private event. For one UK resident, the crown of Platinum Pudding Winner will the theirs. In some ways, it is everyone’s opportunity to be part of their own version of the Great British Bake-off. Which dessert will be fit for the Queen?
FOOD & DRINKS
howsweeteats.com

9 Recipes To Make With Blood Oranges This Season.

These blood orange recipes are so perfect for the winter season. You can find breakfast, dessert, easy weeknight dinner ideas, cocktails and mocktails and more!. I live for blood orange season. I mean, citrus is amazing in general, but blood orange is on another level. And it’s not just because...
RECIPES
EatingWell

22 Diabetes-Friendly Recipes to Make for Dinner in 2022

This mix of tasty dinners has something for every palate and season—cozy stew for winter, veggie-packed pasta for summer and all kinds of delicious meals in between. Plus, every recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know they'll work in a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew and Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli are so tasty, you'll have them on repeat all year long.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

12 Pickled Beet Recipes To Make at Home

Got a lot of beets to use up before they go bad? You're in the right place. Pickling is an easy, budget-friendly, and delicious way to preserve your precious produce. From old-fashioned ideas that have stood the test of time to new favorites that will quickly earn a spot in your rotation, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best pickled beet recipes.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: A comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew, slightly updated, is just what we need right now

As we head into the heart of winter, it's time to make a big, comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew. This one's packed with chunks of carrot, pearl onions, cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, and small yellow potatoes and isn't fancy. It's just plain good, with tons of flavor. Beef chuck has plenty of connective tissue, collagen, and some fat, which results in tender, juicy meat, ideal for a slow-cooked stew. Contrary to popular myth, browning meat doesn't seal in the juices, but rather provides the all-important caramelization that gives the stew lots of flavor. Tomato paste, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, onion, and celery also flavor the broth. Now the classic stew takes on some extra pizzaz, with soy sauce and Asian fish sauce splashed into the pot. Wine adds acidity and chicken stock is the best bet for the liquid element, since store-bought beef stock can be disappointing. Even if your household is small, make the full amount of the stew and freeze it in meal-size containers. On a chilly night when you have no energy, you'll have a quick meal, ready to defrost in the microwave, to fall back on.
RECIPES
EatingWell

22 Heart-Healthy Recipes to Make for Dinner in 2022

These tasty recipes deserve a spot on your menu in the new year. Whether you prefer a cozy vegetable soup or a pan of spicy enchiladas, you'll find something to love in this mix of recipes. Plus, each serving is low in saturated fat and sodium, so you know they'll be a perfect fit in any heart-healthy eating pattern. Recipes like our Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas and Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle are sure to make mealtime more delicious than ever.
RECIPES
Food52

How to Make Noodle Kugel Without a Recipe

Here at Food52, we love recipes—but do we always use them? Of course not. Because once you realize you don't always need a recipe, you'll make your favorite dishes a lot more often. Today: Whether you grew up on your bubbe's kugel or you have no idea what kugel...
RECIPES

