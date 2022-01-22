ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

One NYPD officer dead and another 'fighting for his life' after Harlem shooting

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS LA

Authorities Identify Gardena Man Fatally Stabbed on Saturday As Gary Godinez

GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Gary Godinez. First responders to the scene of the incident found Godinez deceased in an alley on Western Avenue. They are still searching for a suspect wanted in the stabbing. The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.
GARDENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Harlem#Shooting#Finest#Nypd News#Nypdnews#The Washington Examiner#The Associated Press#Jewish
CBS Chicago

Neighbors Hold Anti-Violence March, Vigil After Similar Shootings Of Two Young Girls

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community activists in Little Village are speaking out after the deadly shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega. They’re also honoring another little girl. She was shot in Little Village two years ago while trick or treating with her dad. Fortunately that little girl survived, but the memory of her trauma still shakes the community. The similarity between the shootings is eerie. Less than a mile from where a vigil was held Saturday is where 7-year-old Gissel Zamago was shot in the chest and neck two years ago and survived. Last week Melissa was shot in the head and died. Both were shot due...
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville News Hub

Babysitter sacrificed her life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby boy out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck struck her

The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy