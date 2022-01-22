One NYPD officer dead and another 'fighting for his life' after Harlem shooting

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Best Apartments to Rent Around the Morristown, NJ AreaMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Gov. Murphy Announces Largest Violence Intervention Initiative in New Jersey State HistoryMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Two Charged for Setting Fire Under GS Parkway and Burglarizing NJ Turnpike AuthorityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
5 Outdoor Activities That We Want To Try This YearoffMetro.comNew York City, NY
State of Emergency Declared Ahead of Bomb CycloneJ.M. LesinskiNew York City, NY
Houston police arrest suspect after three officers shot
Houston police have taken a suspect into custody after three officers were shot and hospitalized, according to authorities.
Eric Adams drops brother's salary to $1 for NYPD advisory role
New York City Mayor Eric Adams's little brother received another salary decrease on Thursday, though the cut was much more drastic than the one announced earlier this month.
Former sheriff's deputy arrested after shocking individual at least 17 times: Police
A former sheriff's deputy in South Carolina was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges after allegedly shocking an individual with his stun gun at least 17 times when he was a deputy.
HuffingtonPost
NYPD Cop Tells Fox News 'We Need' Democratic Lawmakers To Be 'Victims' Of Crimes
Reacting to news that a progressive Democrat’s car was hit by gunfire, a New York police officer said during an appearance Thursdat on Fox News that “we need” lawmakers to be victims of crimes so they can “see firsthand how bad the streets really are.”. During...
Widow of slain police officer blasts Manhattan DA to crowd applause
The widow of slain New York City police officer Jason Rivera placed blame on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during her husband's funeral.
Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing
A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
Philadelphia delivery driver shoots armed carjacker in self-defense: Police
A Philadelphia pizza delivery driver shot an armed would-be carjacker in self-defense Thursday evening, police said.
Four in custody after six found dead in Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police are questioning four "persons of interest" following an investigation into six people found dead in a duplex on Sunday.
Police: Man shot dead inside Richmond apartment
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Parents of Oxford High School shooting victim sue school employees
The parents of one of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting are suing several employees of the school and the suspect's parents over their handling of the teenager before he allegedly committed the shooting.
Authorities Identify Gardena Man Fatally Stabbed on Saturday As Gary Godinez
GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Gary Godinez. First responders to the scene of the incident found Godinez deceased in an alley on Western Avenue. They are still searching for a suspect wanted in the stabbing. The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.
Arrest made after video of food truck vendor vandalizing Whittier taco stand goes viral
Authorities have made an arrest after a food truck vendor is caught on video using a fire extinguisher to vandalize a taco stand near Whittier.
Road Rage Shooting Captured by In-Car Camera Viewed More Than 450K Times
The driver can be seen firing 11 shots at a motorist who honked at him for cutting him off on an interstate.
Neighbors Hold Anti-Violence March, Vigil After Similar Shootings Of Two Young Girls
CHICAGO (CBS) — Community activists in Little Village are speaking out after the deadly shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega. They’re also honoring another little girl. She was shot in Little Village two years ago while trick or treating with her dad. Fortunately that little girl survived, but the memory of her trauma still shakes the community. The similarity between the shootings is eerie. Less than a mile from where a vigil was held Saturday is where 7-year-old Gissel Zamago was shot in the chest and neck two years ago and survived. Last week Melissa was shot in the head and died. Both were shot due...
Prosecutors win light sentence for man who set deadly fire during Floyd riots
A man who set a deadly fire in a Minneapolis pawn shop during the 2020 George Floyd riots was spared a murder charge and sentenced to just 10 years after federal prosecutors invoked Martin Luther King Jr. and asked the judge to show leniency.
Babysitter sacrificed her life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby boy out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck struck her
The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard
The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
BBC
Amina-Faye Johnson: Parents of baby who died with 65 broken bones jailed
A couple have been jailed over the death of their eight-week old baby who died in south London with more than 60 broken bones in her body. Amina-Faye Johnson suffered 41 fractures to her ribs and 24 more to other limbs during "continued physical abuse", police said. Naomi Johnson and...
Leonardo Gil dead at 34: TikTok doctor dies riding home from Miami hospital on his motorbike in hit-and-run accident
TIKTOK doctor Leonardo Gil has been killed in a hit-and-run accident, according to reports. The 34-year-old star was involved in a crash while riding his motorbike after his shift at a hospital in Hialeah, Florida. It's reported that he got into a crash before a person noticed the doctor on...
Case of 2 Canadian Mob Suspects Murdered in Mexico Just Keeps Getting Weirder
MEXICO CITY — Two Canadians were gunned down at a resort on Mexico’s famed Yucatan Peninsula last week in what seemed like another instance of rising violence affecting tourists along the Caribbean beaches of the state of Quintana Roo. But the case quickly took an odd turn when...
