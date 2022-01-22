One NYPD officer dead and another 'fighting for his life' after Harlem shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community activists in Little Village are speaking out after the deadly shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega. They’re also honoring another little girl. She was shot in Little Village two years ago while trick or treating with her dad. Fortunately that little girl survived, but the memory of her trauma still shakes the community. The similarity between the shootings is eerie. Less than a mile from where a vigil was held Saturday is where 7-year-old Gissel Zamago was shot in the chest and neck two years ago and survived. Last week Melissa was shot in the head and died. Both were shot due...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO