ELGIN, Texas — An Elgin resident has gathered more than 2,500 signatures on a petition to expand U.S. Highway 290 through Manor and Elgin. “Me trying to drive into Austin to try to do something with my children, we feel like we're stuck in Elgin because we can't get into Austin,” said Elgin resident Anthony Stowe.

ELGIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO