American stocks tumbled on Monday as worries over ongoing tensions between Russia and western countries escalated. In a statement, UK intelligence officials warned that Russia was targeting the Ukrainian capital in a “lightning war”. The statement came two days after the agency said that Russia was planning on installing a pro-Russian government in Ukraine. The UK and the US have ordered their diplomatic staff out of Ukraine while NATO has sent weapons to Ukraine. The Dow Jones index declined by over 900 points while the S&P 500 moved into the correction zone.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO