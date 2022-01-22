ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Ayer driver accused of hitting Fitchburg woman walking home from work

By Katie Lovett
Alvin Gaston, 42, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

A man accused of striking a woman with his car earlier this week and fleeing the scene has turned himself in to police custody, according to authorities.

Alvin Gaston, 42, of Ayer, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police say Gaston hit Samantha Dayao, 22, Monday night near 118 Water St. as she walked home from a shift at Wendy’s in Leominster.

Her stepfather told WHDH that Dayao received serious injuries, including broken facial bones and a broken leg, arm, and wrist. She also has bleeding in her brain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Dayao’s medical costs. Dayao has a 6 year-old son.

The crash remains under investigation.

Boston

Boston police ask for help locating Dorchester man

The 37-year-old has not been seen in more than a week. The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 37-year-old who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Edgar Contreras, of Dorchester, was described by police as a Hispanic male, standing about 6’2”...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

No charges in death of BU professor who fell to his death at MBTA station

David K. Jones was an avid runner and was on a run when he fell, according to authorities. The death of David K. Jones of Milton, the Boston University professor who fell to his death through a dilapidated staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA station last September, was a tragedy, but no criminal charges are warranted, said the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
