I love music because I’m able to express myself and escape from life. making music is like watching tv or reading a book for me. It gives me an escape a way to release my mind. It’s helps unlock dark areas that I put a lock on sometimes you need to release that. But music is my therapist/prescription it helps me deal with it all depression anxiety aggression etc I love it. One of my first loves. I’ve been wanting to be a rapper since I was young probably around the age of 6 or 7 my brother helped pushed me in that direction. The artist that I first followed was bow wow he was young as hell and all the women liked em I loved that. That’s what I wanted at that age then I began to follow ludacris, t.i., Jeezy, Wayne later Kevin gates my favorite artist now. I always wanted to be a singer for real but I don’t have a voice like Chris brown or Michael Jackson etc. that’s one of my goals tho in the future take some vocal/ singing lessons.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO