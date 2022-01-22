John Boyega’s Incredible 892 Performance Proves There’s Much More To The Actor Than Star Wars

Star Wars actor John Boyega revealed his favorite Star Wars film this week. He talked to CBR about the series as a whole and selected Return of the Jedi as his pick. Now, the idea of a favorite Star Wars film is contentious among fans as everyone's taste is subjective. However, any of the original trilogy is bound to get at least a smile out of older viewers. For Boyega, it all comes down to Luke's journey. In the beginning of the story, he's basically learning the ropes and adjusting to his new environment. But, along the way, the young Skywalker realizes how he has to change in order to accomplish his goals. Instead of leaning into the raw power that his Jedi training enables, he has to open himself up to other emotions to really save the universe. Also, the movie just does a great job of expanding the entire world of Star Wars that everything that comes after would play in.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO