John Boyega’s Incredible 892 Performance Proves There’s Much More To The Actor Than Star Wars

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 3 days ago
A little over two years have passed since John Boyega’s last time in the Star Wars franchise as fan-favorite character Finn, and we haven’t had much of a chance to see what the next chapter of the 29-year-old actor’s career goes from here. Following the The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega has...

