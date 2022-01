OLYMPIA - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is urging consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging on at-home test kits for COVID-19. In the past week, AG Ferguson says Washingtonians have filed multiple complaints regarding price gouging on at-home test kits. For example, one Washingtonian recently complained to the Attorney General’s Office about seeing a Facebook ad for test kits that were on “sale for only $49, down from $69 a box,” even though they “retail for $14.99 at places like Wal-Mart or Safeway.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO