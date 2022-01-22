ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Weber picked the wrong day to suggest grilling meatloaf. The outdoor grill maker apologized on Friday for sending a recipe-of-the-week email earlier that day featuring instructions on how to prepare “BBQ Meat Loaf.”....

