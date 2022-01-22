ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland teachers threaten to strike as deadline looms

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidnight is the deadline for Oakland educators and the school...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

New York judge strikes down Hochul’s mask mandate, governor vows fight

A New York judge on Monday ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s effort to reinstate the state’s mask mandate is unlawful and "therefore void and unenforceable." Hochul announced in December that masks will be required in all indoor public places in the state unless the businesses implement a vaccine requirement. The move came shortly after the emergence of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy