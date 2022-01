In the NBA, there are a lot of times where teams give players tribute videos after they return to the team's home arena after leaving, whether via trade or free agency. Recently, Brooklyn Nets players Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge received a tribute video from the San Antonio Spurs. James Harden joked about the video, hilariously claiming that it was better than his video from the Houston Rockets and that he wanted to "cry" with his teammates. He later added a serious note to his statement, saying that his teammates "deserved" the video.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO