Stories about Tom Brady’s potential retirement began surfacing roughly a week ago. However, the quarterback was clearly considering his future long before that went public. The first well-sourced rumors about Brady’s potential retirement surfaced on Nov. 22, one day before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. By that point, however, Brady may have already made his mind up about his future. According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Brady knew his NFL career was likely over at the end of that game, and the Buccaneers organization had been bracing for the decision for several weeks.

