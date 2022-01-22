Today is the deadline to reserve St. Jude Dream Home ticket and also be entered to win a $2,500 Visa gift card

If you haven't gotten to your ticket to the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway time is running out.

Today (Fri. Jan 21) is the last day you can reserve your ticket to ensure you are eligible for a $2500 Visa gift card courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver.

For $100, you'll be entered to win a brand new home that is being built by GHA Companies inside the Agua Dulce gated community in Desert Hot Springs.

On Friday, crews from Collins Electric were working on the Dream Home. The electrical crew is donating all of their time.

"It's rewarding a very rewarding process," said Dan Collins, president of Collins Electric. "A very worthy cause and we're glad to be a part of it."

When you reserve a ticket, not only are you going to be eligible to win a home, but you are making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer and helping St. Jude and their mission.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to buy your ticket. Only a limited number of tickets will be available.

