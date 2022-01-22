Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Fed, BoC

Market Participants Flip from Buying the Dip to Selling the Rip. Flipping From Buying the Dip to Selling the Rip Mentality. A rarity in yesterday’s price action with the S&P 500 recovering from an intraday loss of more than 3.98% for only the third time. Now while a recovery in the index from such a sizeable drop may look encouraging, giving a sense that “buy the dippers” are back, the other two times that this had occurred was during 2008 on October 16th and 23rd. As such, in light of the aggressive bid into yesterday’s close, market participants have used this to sell the rip. Ultimately the factors behind the sell-off remain unchanged thus far and all eyes will be on the FOMC meeting tomorrow.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO