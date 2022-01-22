ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Fed, BoC

By James Stanley
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Canada is expected to hike rates next week on the morning of the FOMC rate decision, making for an especially busy backdrop in USD/CAD. USD/CAD put in a bounce this week after a month-long sell-off drove the pair to fresh lows. But a significant zone of resistance lurks...

