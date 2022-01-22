US Ice Dancers Deny Japanese 'Legend' Takahashi To Win Four Continents Gold

President Dale Carnegie Tokyo, Japan, Master Trainer, three-time best selling author, his latest best seller "Japan Presentations Mastery." Sales is a battle. Not a battle with the buyer, although sometimes it feels like that when they won’t purchase from us. The war is going on inside our own heads. We have imposter syndrome telling us we are not good enough to do the job, even when we have some modicum of success. We have the reverberation of negative self-talk telling us we are useless when we fail to meet quota. The clients are beating us up on price, the sales manager is beating us up on results. The vast majority of the time spent in sales sees us failing, being constantly rejected, losing revenues, losing clients, losing opportunities. This is the battleground for our thoughts. This year is my 51st year of training in traditional karate, so let’s draw on four mindsets that are central to success in battle.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO