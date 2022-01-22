ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

US Ice Dancers Deny Japanese 'Legend' Takahashi To Win Four Continents Gold

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US ice dancers Caroline Green and Michael Parsons won gold in the Four Continents Figure Skatings Championships on Friday, denying Japanese figure skating legend Daisuke Takahashi who gave his country a first silver medal in the discipline with partner Kana Muramoto. The Americans, competing in their first ISU competition...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezio Bosso
The Independent

Where will the next Winter Olympics be held?

The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February at the Beijing National Stadium and competition will run until the closing ceremony two weeks later on 20 February.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced in January that only “selected” fans will be allowed to attend events in Beijing, and tickets will not go on sale to the general public.Beijing is set to become the first city in Olympics history to have hosted both a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#Dance#Japanese#Americans
The Independent

Skier Dave Ryding believes avoiding parties was key to World Cup glory

Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katie Ormerod taking inspiration from Simone Biles on road to Olympic redemption

As Simone Biles blinked bravely into the flashbulbs and spoke about her struggles in Tokyo, half a world away Katie Ormerod could certainly empathise.Biles, the greatest gymnast of her generation, tearfully admitted to not knowing her up from her down, underlining why the Olympics are often more about the struggle than the triumph. Gymnast turned snowboarder Ormerod, who also defies gravity for a living, knew just how she felt.After learning to ski as a four-year-old, Ormerod - who stands just 4ft 9in in her ski boots - took delivery of her first snowboard one year later and has been careering...
SPORTS
The Independent

Five best Team GB medal hopes for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB head to Beijing 2022 hoping to win a record medal tally. Having secured five medals at Sochi 2014, Great Britain matched that total four years later in Pyeongchang. While lacking the overall cross-sport competitiveness, they will travel to China with more than a handful of viable medal contenders. Great Britain have named a 50-athlete team for the event, hoping to better a performance of a sole gold and four bronzes last time around.Here are five of Team GB’s best hopes of a medal at Beijing 2022:Dave Ryding, men’s slalom (alpine skiing)Fresh from becoming the British winner of and...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: U.S. wins Pairs and Ice Dance at Four Continents, U.S. women win Rugby Seven Series in Spain; Germany sweeps Luge World Cup titles

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world:. ● Alpine Skiing ● The FIS World Cup continued with a busy schedule in Austria and Italy for men and women. In Kitzbuehel (AUT), Friday’s Downhill belonged to Norwegian star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won for the sixth time this season in 1:55.92, trailed by Johan Clarey (FRA: 1:56.34) and Blaise Giezendanner (FRA: 1:56.55). American Travis Ganong was seventh, in 1:56.98.
SPORTS
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Predictions & How She’s Prepping for Her Primetime Correspondent Gig

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin — she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn...
SPORTS
artreview.com

Sexy pig artist wins Japanese prize

An artist who dons cartoonish latex animal costumes to explore the relationship between humans and non-human animals has been announced as one of two winners of the Tokyo Contemporary Art Award. The jury highlighted the importance of Saeborg’s art in light of the pandemic. (COVID-19 is believed to have originated...
ENTERTAINMENT
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eyeing $1,816 as Japanese and Chinese Data Beat Expectations

Gold prices traded flat at around $1,816 on Monday after rising 1.6% last week. Japanese machinery orders expanded at 11.6%, Chinese GDP grew 4.0% - both beat expectations. Gold prices are eyeing $1,834 for immediate resistance, breaching which may open the door for further gains. Gold held steadily during Monday’s...
RETAIL
My Nintendo News

Japanese media share their hands-on impressions of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus looks set to shake up the long-running Pokemon formula slightly and today we have heard impressions from a number of Japanese sites which have recently had the chance to get some hands on time with the latest Pokemon game. Each of the three gaming sites have published positive first impressions which you can read excerpts from below, thanks to VGC. However, if you want the definitive opinion you will need to wait for the reviews to arrive next week. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out next Friday, 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

Four Powerful Japanese Mindsets For Sales

President Dale Carnegie Tokyo, Japan, Master Trainer, three-time best selling author, his latest best seller "Japan Presentations Mastery." Sales is a battle. Not a battle with the buyer, although sometimes it feels like that when they won’t purchase from us. The war is going on inside our own heads. We have imposter syndrome telling us we are not good enough to do the job, even when we have some modicum of success. We have the reverberation of negative self-talk telling us we are useless when we fail to meet quota. The clients are beating us up on price, the sales manager is beating us up on results. The vast majority of the time spent in sales sees us failing, being constantly rejected, losing revenues, losing clients, losing opportunities. This is the battleground for our thoughts. This year is my 51st year of training in traditional karate, so let’s draw on four mindsets that are central to success in battle.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Everybody knows my story now – Dave Ryding on making British skiing history

Dave Ryding reflected on his “crazy” journey to the pinnacle of his sport after becoming the first British skier to win an alpine World Cup gold medal in Kitzbuhel on Saturday.Three decades after starting his career on a 50-metre dry slope on a windswept hillside above Pendle in Lancashire the 35-year-old is now established as a serious medal contender for next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.Ryding rose from sixth place after the first run of the men’s slalom to finish 0.38 seconds clear of Norway’s Lucas Braathen in second place, sparking raucous celebrations among his support staff and the...
SPORTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy