Magic's Terrence Ross: Won't return Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Ross won't return to Friday's game against the Lakers due to right...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

Lakers, Jazz ‘Natural’ Trade Suitors For Terrence Ross

The Orlando Magic aren’t going to be making a push for the NBA postseason this year, as they currently have the worst record in the league at 9-39. They are the last remaining team without double-digit victories this season as the early stages of their rebuild have plenty of growing pains.
basketballinsiders.com

Los Angeles Lakers Looking For Terrence Ross Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing, to say the least, this season. After being considered by many to be the betting favorites to come out of the Western Conference, they now find themselves battling for a play-in tournament spot. The makeup of this roster was questioned by many before the season even began and so far, the critics seem to be right. Yes, Anthony Davis has been hurt, and many of their other role players have been dealing with nagging injuries as well. However, the writing is on the wall in Los Angeles. There has to be a change. The Lakers’ front office is being aggressive looking to make a splash. The current Los Angeles Lakers rumors say they are looking at a Terrence Ross trade.
Terrence Ross
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
AOL Corp

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
fadeawayworld.net

When Phil Jackson Called Out LeBron James For Traveling Every Time He Catches The Basketball If He's Off The Ball: “He Catches The Ball, Moves Both His Feet. You See It Happen All The Time.”

Phil Jackson's name resonates with winning in the NBA. The legendary coach arrived on the scene with the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach for the franchise. Later on, he took on the responsibilities as a head coach and won six NBA Championships with the team. Apart from that, Jackson,...
Chicago Tribune

Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries — but it’s Ayo Dosunmu who helps save the Chicago Bulls to end a 3-game road trip with a 111-110 win

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NewsBreak
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
