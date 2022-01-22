Magic's Terrence Ross: Won't return Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing, to say the least, this season. After being considered by many to be the betting favorites to come out of the Western Conference, they now find themselves battling for a play-in tournament spot. The makeup of this roster was questioned by many before the season even began and so far, the critics seem to be right. Yes, Anthony Davis has been hurt, and many of their other role players have been dealing with nagging injuries as well. However, the writing is on the wall in Los Angeles. There has to be a change. The Lakers’ front office is being aggressive looking to make a splash. The current Los Angeles Lakers rumors say they are looking at a Terrence Ross trade.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO