Zoning Board Ruling Advances Plans For Downtown Pittsburgh Target Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is a step closer to opening a store in downtown Pittsburgh.

The city’s zoning board gave the OK for Target signs on existing canopies on Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue as well as other signs that’ll direct drivers to the garage.

It wasn’t all good news for Target: the board denied a request for a 69-square-foot sign that was supposed to be suspended over the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Cherry Way tunnel.

Work is continuing to get part of the old Kaufmann’s ready as a smaller format Target store.

Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close, and the iconic retail space has since been long empty.

The Target is expected to open later this year.