Monterey County, CA

Emergency work begins on Hwy 1 in Big Sur

By Ava Kershner
 3 days ago
Emergency repair work on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area will begin at Cow Cliffs in Monterey County on Monday, Jan. 24.

Permanent repairs will be made to the rockfall netting which was impacted by the mid-December storms.

This location is approximately one mile north of the Big Creek Vista Point.

Caltrans says travelers can expect one-way reversing traffic control at Cow Cliffs, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with delays of up to 15 minutes beginning on Monday.

Work at this location is expected to continue for three weeks, weather permitting.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area.

The emergency repair work at Cow Cliffs is being accomplished under a $1.3 million emergency contract with Papich Construction.

Meanwhile, work on Highway 1 at Polar Star, one mile south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, will continue with traffic control and daytime delays of up to 15 minutes through Saturday, Jan. 22.

Repairs at Polar Star are being made under a $1.8 million emergency contract with Souza Construction.

Even with this weekday traffic control in place, Caltrans reminds travelers that Highway 1 remains fully accessible from the Monterey Peninsula, through Big Sur, and south to Cambria and Morro Bay.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 [dot.ca.gov]

