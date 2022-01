General Motors today confirmed it is investing $7 billion in new and updated Michigan plants to build electric trucks, including the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV fullsize electric pickup as well as the electric GMC Sierra fullsize truck, starting in 2024. The electric trucks will be made at GM's Orion assembly plant (which will get a $4 billion retooling and expansion) and Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck. Orion will be the second plant to make electric pickups in Michigan, augmenting production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV fullsize pickup truck at Factory Zero.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO