WWE News: Tickets On Sale For Brooklyn Smackdown, Pat McAfee’s FanDuel Deal Profiled

King Xavier Woods is expected to return to work for WWE this week. As we’ve noted, Woods appeared on the January 13 edition of G4’s Attack Of The Show and revealed that he suffered a tear of the Plantaris muscle under his calf during the January 7 SmackDown main event, which saw he and Kofi Kingston take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight. The injury occurred when Woods fought Jey Uso from the apron and came in with a tornado DDT. Woods then stated that his doctor expected him to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, which meant he would likely miss the WWE Royal Rumble Match on January 29, and possibly WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on February 19.
