ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Tickets On Sale For Brooklyn Smackdown, Pat McAfee’s FanDuel Deal Profiled

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

– Tickets are now on sale for Smackdown’s return to Brooklyn in a couple of months. The Barclays Center announced that tickets are now on sale for the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A Weigh-In and an Academic Challenge

No matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, but three segments have already been scheduled. This includes a weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE title match at Royal Rumble on Saturday in St. Louis. The lineup includes:. * Weigh-in featuring Brock...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Major Announcement Concerning His Future In Pro Wrestling

For years Braun Strowman had a consistent presence on WWE programming, but last year the company shocked the world when it was announced that the former Universal Champion had been released. Strowman is now wrestling under his real name, Adam Scherr, and since his release Scherr has appeared at a...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has details on the producers for last week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people were producers for their segments:. * Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck: Becky Lynch promo, Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan. * Jamie Noble &...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Drew Mcintyre
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,876 tickets and there are 960 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. The Miz will host a birthday celebration. Alpha Academy face off against former Raw...
WWE
411mania.com

Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
WWE
411mania.com

Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’

Paige and Sonya Deville had a bit of a heated back-and-forth on Twitter after Deville took exception to Paige calling herself the best General Manager. Sunday saw Paige retweet a post from TV Insider’s Scott Fishman saying he wished she was still in charge of Smackdown, adding, “I was the best GM.”
WWE
411mania.com

New WWE Trademark Hints At Possible Character Change For Alexa Bliss

As noted, Alexa Bliss recently made her return to WWE television after a nearly four-month hiatus. And it appears that WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at a potential character change for her in the future. WWE filed to trademark “The Goddess” on January 19, which would...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe News#The Barclays Center#Drew Mcintyre More#Bloomberg
411mania.com

ROH to Make ‘Major Announcement’ Sometime This Week

– This weekend’s edition of the Eck’s Files by Kevin Eck is teasing a “major announcement” by Ring of Honor (ROH). The announcement is due to be revealed later this week. Eck wrote, “Expect ROH to make a major announcement sometime next week. My sources tell...
WWE
411mania.com

Roderick Strong & LA Knight Reportedly Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Raw

As previously reported, WWE NXT stars Roderick Strong and LA Knight participated in a dark match against one another at last week’s SmackDown tapings, with Knight notching the win. It seems the two could be set for a rematch. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Strong and Knight are...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Making Push For Major Star To Return

A major star could be returning to WWE at some point in the future, as Fightful Select reports that the company is making a big push for a former champion’s return to the ring. According to Fightful, WWE has been discussing a potential Ronda Rousey return internally, to the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 1.24.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that could mean a few things. While the show is mostly set on the Raw side, there is always room to get in the final push towards Saturday and odds are that is what we are getting tonight. If nothing else, we have Miz celebrating Maryse’s birthday, which sounds shenanigansy. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Nick Gage Shows Up With Matt Tremont At The WRLD On GCW, Wins Tag Titles

Nick Gage wasn’t going to be left off GCW’s big show at The WRLD On GCW, so he showed up with Matt Tremont to capture the GCW Tag Team Titles. Gage and Tremont appeared on Sunday’s PPV to answer the open challenge by the Briscoes. The challengers won after Gage hit Mark Briscoe with a Chokeholder to pick up the win and the titles.
WWE
The Independent

‘WWE 2K22’: Release date, pre-order deals and which wrestlers will be making an appearance

WWE 2K20 was poorly received when it was released in 2019. The game was met with numerous technical issues and some users even struggled to access some of its game modes.Now after a brief hiatus and a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the professional wrestling series is returning in March 2022 with WWE 2K22.2K games have made sure not to repeat the same mistakes of the past, bringing with the upcoming title a suite of new features, including a highly requested manager mode. In addition to a revised gameplay engine, a new control scheme has also been implemented...
WWE
411mania.com

Lio Rush Set For Terminus II

Lio Rush is set to make his debut for Terminus at the promotion’s second show. Terminus announced on Sunday morning that the AEW star is set tom compete at the sho, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. You can see the announcement below:
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Two More AEW Contracts Set To Expire Soon

As reported earlier today, Lio Rush announced that he will be a free agent next month as his AEW deal is set to expire. It was later noted that several other wrestlers are set to possibly become free agents soon, including Joey Janela, whose deal is set to expire in early May. It was said that AEW will likely not announce the departures, but rather let them quietly expire.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Friday’s SmackDown

King Xavier Woods is expected to return to work for WWE this week. As we’ve noted, Woods appeared on the January 13 edition of G4’s Attack Of The Show and revealed that he suffered a tear of the Plantaris muscle under his calf during the January 7 SmackDown main event, which saw he and Kofi Kingston take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Street Fight. The injury occurred when Woods fought Jey Uso from the apron and came in with a tornado DDT. Woods then stated that his doctor expected him to be out of action for 4-6 weeks, which meant he would likely miss the WWE Royal Rumble Match on January 29, and possibly WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on February 19.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy